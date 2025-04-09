26,288 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Purchased by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 811,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 366,512 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,227,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 820,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 326,188 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,549,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,330.09. The trade was a 12.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,824.96. This represents a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -12.96%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.