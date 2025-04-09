2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 411850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

2x Ether ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 2x Ether ETF stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

About 2x Ether ETF

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

