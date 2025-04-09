43,182 Shares in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 43,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Envoy Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envoy Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COCH opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.35.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical ( NASDAQ:COCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envoy Medical, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.

