433,519 Shares in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 433,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of South Bow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOBO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of South Bow in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Bow Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29. South Bow Co. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $27.60.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

South Bow Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. South Bow’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

