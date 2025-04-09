4,384 Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Purchased by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra
In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 49,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,186.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165.88. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pablo Ferrero purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.96 per share, with a total value of $184,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,453.04. The trade was a 19.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,319 shares of company stock valued at $651,676 and sold 57,309 shares valued at $4,694,019. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sempra Price Performance
NYSE:SRE opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.65. Sempra has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 58.37%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
