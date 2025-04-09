7,150 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schlumberger Stock Down 3.5 %
SLB opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.11. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $54.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $41.24.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.66%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,905 shares of company stock worth $13,609,283 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.68.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
