89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Down 6.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 740,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,260,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on 89bio from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on 89bio in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

89bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In related news, Director Charles Mcwherter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,250. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $71,149.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,196.17. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in 89bio by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP increased its position in 89bio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

