9,799 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 34,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 438.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 51,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,278,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,980,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

