AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $175.03 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 29,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $6,070,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,223.60. This trade represents a 40.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock worth $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.62.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

