Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 142640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 33.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

