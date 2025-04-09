Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 142640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.11.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
