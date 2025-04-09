Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 296.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Absci has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market cap of $289.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.22.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 2,321.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absci by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,265,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,314 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Absci by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absci by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Absci by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,143,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 253,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Absci by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 899,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 443,410 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

