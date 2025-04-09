ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Insider James Kihara Sells 1,028 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) insider James Kihara sold 1,028 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $15,234.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,257 shares in the company, valued at $329,848.74. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
James Kihara also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 26th, James Kihara sold 1,095 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $18,669.75.
- On Monday, February 24th, James Kihara sold 475 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $9,481.00.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of ACAD stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
