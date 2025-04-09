Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 5,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1,412.3% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 554,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $188,391,000 after purchasing an additional 517,864 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $387.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.46, for a total value of $91,514.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,610.90. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.47, for a total value of $340,645.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,913.48. This represents a 14.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,905 shares of company stock worth $8,181,753 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $281.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.42. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $275.01 and a 1 year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

