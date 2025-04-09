Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$26.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.89.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp. is a Canada-based commercial finance company serving clients throughout the United States and Canada. The Company operates six finance companies in North America, namely, Accord Financial Ltd. (AFL), Accord Financial Inc (AFIC) and Accord Financial Canada Corp. (AFCC) in Canada, and Accord Financial, Inc (AFIU), BondIt Media Capital (BondIt) and Accord Equipment Finance (AEF) in the United States.

