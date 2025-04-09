ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.82 and last traded at $17.08. 1,056,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,442,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

ACM Research Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $519,754.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,046. This trade represents a 18.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,897,610. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 289,174 shares of company stock worth $8,213,329. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ACM Research by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in ACM Research by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

