ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 1385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000.

ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

