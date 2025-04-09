Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

AAVVF has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

