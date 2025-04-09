Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.05 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 16,817 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 479.9% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $147.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Prescient Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.