Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 185000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$663,150.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.02.
About Aequus Pharmaceuticals
Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.
