Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna lowered Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.74.

Affirm Stock Up 11.5 %

AFRM traded up $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.65. 4,653,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,235,892. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.35 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a current ratio of 11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $967,090.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,792.96. The trade was a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

