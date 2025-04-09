agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.09 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 7,028,052 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,705,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of agilon health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, agilon health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.37.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of agilon health

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in agilon health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,112,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after buying an additional 272,787 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,331,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 215,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 187.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,212,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,928,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,207 shares in the last quarter.

About agilon health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.