Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Cutler Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cutler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,436 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 3.9% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AEM. StockNews.com downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE AEM opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.37 and a 200-day moving average of $89.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

