Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Alcoa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alcoa to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

AA stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -140.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.28. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 0.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,273,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,915 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,978,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 42.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,838,000 after buying an additional 1,239,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,549,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,324,000 after buying an additional 813,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

