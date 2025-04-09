Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.33.

ATD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

ATD opened at C$69.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$65.95 and a one year high of C$85.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$75.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

