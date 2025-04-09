Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 465198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stephens upgraded Alkami Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $89.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.63 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 4,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $132,526.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,325.64. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total value of $3,343,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,904.63. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,934 over the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. Bosun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

