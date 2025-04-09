Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.32 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Alliance Pharma had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 18.34%.

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LON:APH opened at GBX 64.21 ($0.82) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.03. The firm has a market cap of £347.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.93. Alliance Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 24.55 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.20 ($0.85).

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Alliance Pharma to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 7,000 ($89.45) to GBX 6,250 ($79.86) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.