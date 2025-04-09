Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.02 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth about $57,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $102.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.24. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,571.84. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

