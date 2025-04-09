Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $17.87 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Ball worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,954,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,144,000 after acquiring an additional 309,587 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $190,105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,891,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,253,000 after purchasing an additional 36,809 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,861,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,388,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Ball Co. has a one year low of $43.71 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

