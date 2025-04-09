Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.75. 2,445,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,323,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Alphamin Resources Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.