Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 28.3% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 28.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 3,758,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 1,346,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.
Alphamin Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.99. The stock has a market cap of C$691.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.03.
About Alphamin Resources
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
