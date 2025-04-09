Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Trading Up 5.5% – Should You Buy?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 825,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,288,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Alphamin Resources Stock Up 28.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$691.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

