Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 2% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.41 and last traded at $174.45. Approximately 46,714,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 40,662,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $3,262,306.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,434,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

