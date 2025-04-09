American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

American Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMBK traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. American Bank has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

American Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

