American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.20 and last traded at $53.98, with a volume of 4822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMWD

American Woodmark Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $798.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $397.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.72 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 842.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.