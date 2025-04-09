Analyzing Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) and Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Fractyl Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -39.04% -16.53% -10.61% Fractyl Health -64,849.48% N/A -57.21%

Risk and Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fractyl Health has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

99.0% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Glaukos and Fractyl Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $383.48 million 12.07 -$134.66 million ($2.87) -28.51 Fractyl Health $93,000.00 562.84 -$77.09 million ($1.53) -0.70

Fractyl Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fractyl Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and Fractyl Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 0 11 1 2.92 Fractyl Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

Glaukos presently has a consensus target price of $163.25, suggesting a potential upside of 99.48%. Fractyl Health has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 834.58%. Given Fractyl Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fractyl Health is more favorable than Glaukos.

Summary

Glaukos beats Fractyl Health on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite indicated for use in the treatment of patients with glaucoma uncontrolled by prior medical and surgical therapy; and iDose TR, an intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Fractyl Health

Fractyl Health, Inc., a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans. It also develops Rejuva, a novel adeno-associated virus delivered pancreatic gene therapy platform that is designed to enable long-term remission of T2D and obesity by durably altering metabolic hormone function in the pancreatic islet cells of patients. Fractyl Health, Inc. was formerly known as Fractyl Laboratories Inc. and changed its name to Fractyl Health, Inc. on June 09, 2021. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

