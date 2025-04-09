Analyzing Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) & BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

Profitability

This table compares BIO-key International and Information Analysis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIO-key International -72.53% -3,124.77% -106.39% Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of BIO-key International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of BIO-key International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BIO-key International and Information Analysis”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIO-key International $6.93 million 0.30 -$8.52 million ($2.24) -0.30 Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Information Analysis has higher revenue and earnings than BIO-key International. BIO-key International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

BIO-key International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Information Analysis beats BIO-key International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform. Its solutions enable its customers to secure their workforces and student populations; and make their partner networks more collaborative. In addition, it provides BIO-key VST and WEB-key products; and Civil and Large-Scale ID Infrastructure solutions that develops finger-based biometric technology. Further, it offers finger scanners for enterprise and consumer markets under SideSwipe, EcoID, and SidePass brand names. The company was formerly known as SAC Technologies and changed its name to BIO-key International, Inc. in 2002. BIO-key International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

