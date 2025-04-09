Andrew Stephen Thomis Sells 5,358 Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,120 ($14.31), for a total value of £60,009.60 ($76,679.79).

Shares of CHRT traded down GBX 58 ($0.74) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,108 ($14.16). 127,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,379. Cohort plc has a one year low of GBX 708 ($9.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,298 ($16.59). The firm has a market cap of £502.92 million, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,156.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,058.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

