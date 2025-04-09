Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Down 18.3% – What’s Next?

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.25). Approximately 92,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 73,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.53).
Anglo Asian Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.12. The company has a market capitalization of £153.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.31.
About Anglo Asian Mining
Anglo Asian is expanding internationally and made its first investment outside of Azerbaijan with the acquisition of a strategic interest in Libero Copper & Gold Corporation in late 2021.
The Company is profitable, debt free and pays regular dividends to its shareholders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo Asian Mining
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.