APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 574,009 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 682.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 574,009 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $36,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 96,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 153,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Copart by 88.6% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.