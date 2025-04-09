APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 68,322 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of CDW worth $34,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $256.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

