APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 123,700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $41,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,617,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,207,499,000 after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,277,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,439,392,000 after purchasing an additional 229,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,269,321,000 after buying an additional 182,270 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,918,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,820,000 after buying an additional 26,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $236.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

