APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1,051.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,296 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,245 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $39,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after purchasing an additional 824,317 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,553 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,086,294 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $849,336,000 after purchasing an additional 500,413 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,339,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $901,933,000 after buying an additional 402,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $153.50 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.68. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

