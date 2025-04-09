APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $29.92 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,923,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 227,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,358,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BK opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $52.64 and a one year high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.36%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

