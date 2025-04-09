APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $581,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 190,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 60,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 289.9% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $103.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average is $96.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 278.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 854.05%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 17,929 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $2,118,669.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,977,938.37. The trade was a 9.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,503,250. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.