APG Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

APG Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.40% of NETSTREIT worth $16,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,959,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,631,000 after acquiring an additional 234,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,668 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,310,000 after purchasing an additional 87,669 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,207,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after buying an additional 592,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,972 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTST shares. Raymond James cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -525.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

