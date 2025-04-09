APG Asset Management US Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Micron Technology by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 669,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 595,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 69,901 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Straightline Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $406,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 6,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $65.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,378.94. The trade was a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities upgraded Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.