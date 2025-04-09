APG Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Atlassian by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $491,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $3,026,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 57,911 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEAM stock opened at $183.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19 and a beta of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,529,711.60. This trade represents a 3.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $1,475,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,959,587.76. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,981 shares of company stock worth $70,925,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.64.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

