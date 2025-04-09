APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 16,878 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

APG Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 760,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises approximately 0.3% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.35% of W. P. Carey worth $41,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,442,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $974,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $6,303,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2,361.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,868,000 after purchasing an additional 72,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 170.33%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.