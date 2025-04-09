APG Asset Management US Inc. Sells 212,612 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

APG Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,599,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,612 shares during the period. Invitation Homes comprises about 4.0% of APG Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. APG Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Invitation Homes worth $530,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,276,000 after purchasing an additional 365,954 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after buying an additional 3,870,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,952,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.47.

INVH stock opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.98 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

