Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust Buys 607,725 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.60.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.